AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (11/9/22)

Tonight, AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, continuing the Road to Full Gear.

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match, as well as Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear.

Saraya and Britt Baker will also meet with Tony Schiavone at Dynamite, and their Full Gear match is expected to be confirmed. Tonight, Full Gear headliners MJF and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will both address the crowd.

For tonight’s Dynamite, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Tony Schiavone hosts face-to-face meeting between Saraya and Britt Baker

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in a first-round match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear

* Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn team team with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to face AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* MJF will speak

Here are the Control Center and Road To Boston videos for tonight: