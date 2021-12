Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY has the following matches announced:

-John Silver vs. Bryan Danielson

-Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero & Chuck Taylor

-Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

-The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

This will be the final Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming episode.

