AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (2/1/2023); Title Match, Former WWE Star to Debut, and More

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Championship against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match at Dynamite. World Tag Team Champions AEW The Acclaimed will also compete tonight, but it is unknown who they will face, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend against Red Velvet in an attempt to go 50-0.

Timothy Thatcher, a former WWE star, will make his AEW debut tonight. The veteran international star will face Bryan Danielson, who is attempting to secure the Iron Man Match with AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution.

For tonight, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page III

* Bryan Danielson vs. the debuting Timothy Thatcher

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Red Velvet and looks to go 50-0

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against a tag team to be announced

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match

