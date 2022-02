AEW Dynamite tonight will air live from Nashville TN. The following lineup has been announced-

-Santana & Ortiz vs. Jake Hager & Chris Jericho

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa (No DQ Match)

-Wardlow vs. Max Caster (Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match)

-Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty

-CM Punk to reveal time/place/rules for MJF rematch

-Sammy Guevara defends TNT Championship against Darby Allin

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.