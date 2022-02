CM Punk will have another AEW homecoming as tonight’s Dynamite takes place from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Punk is scheduled to main event against MJF for the first time ever.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-CM Punk vs. MJF

-Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose

-PAC & Penta El Zero M vs. Brody King & Malakai Black

-Jon Moxley vs. Brian Kendrick in his debut

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on tonight’s Dynamite.