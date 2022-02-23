AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (2/23)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport CT. AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight-
-Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Pentagon Jr. & PAC
-Chris Jericho & Eddie Kingston face-off
-Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against The Bunny
-10-Team Battle Royale with the winners earning one of the two spots in the Revolution Three-Way with AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express
