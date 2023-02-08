AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (2/8/2023): Championship Fight Night

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour television program on TBS, as AEW Dynamite emanates this evening from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is another jam-packed lineup, as the road to AEW Revolution 2023 continues with two title bouts and two title eliminators, just to name a few.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which kicks off at 8/7c:

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/8/2023)

* MJF (C) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW Title Eliminator)* Jamie Hayter (C) vs. The Bunny (AEW Women’s Title Eliminator)* The Elite (C) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox (AEW Trios Titles)* The Acclaimed (C) vs. The Gunns (AEW Tag Titles)* Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet Match* Bryan Danielson vs Rush

