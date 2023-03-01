AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (3/1/2023); Revolution Go-Home Show

Tonight, TBS will broadcast the Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite live from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California.

AEW has announced a stacked card for tonight. Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion MJF will discuss their 60-Minute Iron Man Match at Revolution, in addition to the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and the Casino Tag Team Royale.

During tonight’s go-home show, two titles will also be on the line. Hook will defend his FTW Title against Matt Hardy, while Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Big Bill.

For tonight’s Dynamite, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* Face of The Revolution Ladder Match: The debuting Komander vs. Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Ortiz vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. AR Fox. Winner receives a future AEW TNT Title shot from ROH World Champion Samoa Joe, who will be on commentary

* Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

* Riho vs. Toni Storm

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF

* We will hear from Bryan Danielson

* FTW Champion Hook defends against Matt Hardy

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Big Bill

Here are the Control Center and Road 2 San Francisco videos for tonight: