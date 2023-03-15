AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (3/15/2023)

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is The House of Black vs. The Elite vs. J.A.S. for the AEW Trios Championships, the re-Bar Mitzvah of MJF and we will hear from The Outcasts.

Also scheduled is Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett in the inaugural AEW International Championship showdown, Jade Cargill defends the TBS Women’s Championship in an Open Challenge and the Blackpool Combat Club battles The Dark Order.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.