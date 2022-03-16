AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (3/16)

AEW will present the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite tonight from San Antonio Texas at the Freeman Coliseum.

The following lineup has been announced for tonight-

-Commencement segment for The Jericho Appreciations Society

-Hangman Page & Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole & reDRagon

-Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor

-Scorpio Sky defends the AEW TNT Championship against Wardlow

-Britt Baker defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against Thunder Rosa (Steel Cage Match)

