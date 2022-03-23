AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (3/23)

AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the H-E-B Center in the Austin TX area. AEW has announced the following matches/segments for tonight’s lineup-

-Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch (Kris Statlander banned from ringside)

-CM Punk makes first appearance since Revolution

-MJF speaks for first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Championship

-Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Alex Reynolds & Jon Silver

-Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

-Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. The Varsity Blonds

-Sting, Darby Allin & The Hardy Boyz vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party (Texas Tornado Match)

