AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. AEW has announced the following lineup for the show-

-FTR vs. The Gunn Club

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

-The Bunny vs. TBA (Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier, TBA will be signed by Tony Khan tonight)

No other matches have been announced but PWMania.com will keep you updated throughout the day.