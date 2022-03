The AEW Dynamite episode with Revolution fallout will air tonight on TBS from Estero, Florida.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight:

-Chris Jericho addresses Eddie Kingston

-Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch (Women’s Championship #1 contenders match)

-Sammy Guevara defends the TNT Championship vs. Scorpio Sky

Tonight’s show will also feature more fallout from Revolution.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s AEW and join us later on for coverage.