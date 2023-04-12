AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/12/2023)

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee, Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland, Riho & Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm, as well as Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young for the TNT Championship, Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Championship, as well as an appearance by AEW World Champion MJF.

