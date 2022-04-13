AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/13)

AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from New Orleans, Louisiana and there will be a short overrun to keep the show on the air past 10 PM EST.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS-

-Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue

-MJF vs. Shawn Dean

-CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro

-Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

-Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

-Jurassic Express defends the AEW World Tag Team Championship vs. reDRagon

-Minoru Suzuki defends the ROH World TV Championship vs. Samoa Joe

