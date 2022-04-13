AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/13)

AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from New Orleans, Louisiana and there will be a short overrun to keep the show on the air past 10 PM EST.
AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS-
-Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue
-MJF vs. Shawn Dean
-CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro
-Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
-Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Jericho Appreciation Society
-Jurassic Express defends the AEW World Tag Team Championship vs. reDRagon
-Minoru Suzuki defends the ROH World TV Championship vs. Samoa Joe
