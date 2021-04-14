AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/14)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be headlined by Mike Tyson serving as enforcer for Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood, plus a Falls Count Anywhere for the TNT Championship, and the World Tag Team Championships on the line.

Here is the announced line up-

-Kris Statlander returns vs. Amber Nova

-Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill

-Anthony Ogogo makes in-ring debut

-Young Bucks defend the Tag Team Championship vs. Pac & Rey Fenix

-Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship vs. Matt Hardy (Falls Count Anywhere)

-Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as special enforcer. (Sammy Guevara & Cash Wheeler will be at ringside but other Pinnacle/Inner Circle members are banned)