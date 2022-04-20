AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/20)

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to air live from Pittsburgh PA tonight with a full lineup announced.

AEW President Tony Khan will make his latest announcement tonight but there’s no clear answer as to what he has to say. A NJPW/AEW supershow is rumored but unconfirmed.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Dynamite-

–Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

–Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Qualifier: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy

–Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Danielle Kamella vs. Dr. Britt Baker

-Wardlow vs. The Butcher

-CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

-Hook makes his Dynamite debut

-Tony Khan will make a major announcement

Stay tuned to PWmania.com for the latest on AEW and join us later on for coverage.