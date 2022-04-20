AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/20)

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to air live from Pittsburgh PA tonight with a full lineup announced.
AEW President Tony Khan will make his latest announcement tonight but there’s no clear answer as to what he has to say. A NJPW/AEW supershow is rumored but unconfirmed.
AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Dynamite-
–Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo
–Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Qualifier: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy
–Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Danielle Kamella vs. Dr. Britt Baker
-Wardlow vs. The Butcher
-CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes
-Hook makes his Dynamite debut
-Tony Khan will make a major announcement
