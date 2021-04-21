AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/21)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show will feature a Women’s Championship match and a TNT Championship match. The following has been announced-

-Darby Allin defends TNT Championship vs. Jungle Boy

-Hikaru Shida defends Women’s Championship vs. Tay Conti

-Christian vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Trent vs. Penta El Zero M

-Adam Page vs Ricky Starks

-QT Marshall vs. Billy Gunn

-Jim Ross interviews Pinnacle, Tony Schiavone interviews Inner Circle

