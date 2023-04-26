AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/26/2023): Sunrise, FL.

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c, is Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Women’s Championship, Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido for the AEW International Championship, as well as Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is an announcement from Tony Khan, we will hear from TNT Champion Wardlow and Arn Anderson, as well as Adam Cole.

