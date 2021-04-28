AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/28)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be the final show before next week’s Blood & Guts match. Pinnacle and The Inner Circle will hold a parlay on tonight’s show as the final hype.

AEW has announced the following for tonight-

-Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander

-Brian Cage vs. Adam Page

-Penta El Zero M vs. Orange Cassidy

-World Tag Team Championship Eliminator: The Young Bucks (C) vs. The Sydal Bros

-QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, Billy Gun

-TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (C) vs. 10

-Pinnacle and The Inner Circle parlay

8 PM Eastern Time