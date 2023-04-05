AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/5/2023): Long Island, N.Y.

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, as AEW Dynamite goes down tonight at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show, which emanates from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York is an MJF Day Celebration, Tony Khan’s very important announcement, FTR vs. The Gunns in a career vs. title match for the AEW Tag-Team Championships, as well as Jamie Hayter vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship and House of Black vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends for the AEW Trios Championships.

Also scheduled for the program this evening is HOOK vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Championship, Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson, Sammy Guevara vs. Komander, the Blackpool Combat Club will speak and The Acclaimed will reveal whether or not they will join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

