AEW Dynamite will air live from Boston MA at the Agganis Arena tonight. The following lineup has been announced-

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole

-Shawn Spears vs. Shawn Dean

-The Hardys vs. The Butcher & The Blade (Tables Match)

-Julia Hart vs. Hikaru Shida (Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match)

-Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster (Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match)

-FTR vs. The Young Bucks for FTR’s AAA & ROH World Tag Team Championship

