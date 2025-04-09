AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/9/2025): Baltimore, MD.

AEW Dynamite returns tonight on TBS and MAX from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD.
Advertised for the post-AEW Dynasty 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program for the April 9, 2025 episode are the following matches:
* Swerve Strickland vs. PAC
* Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa (Owen Hart Cup)
* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
