AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/10/2023): Detroit, MI.

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Little Caesers Arena in Detroit, MI. with AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega inside a Steel Cage, as well as Orange Cassidy defending his AEW International Championship against Daniel Garcia.

Also scheduled for this evening is The House of Black defending their AEW Trios titles against Best Friends & Bandido in an Open House Rules match, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix in a Double Jeopardy match, and Anna Jay A.S. vs. Julia Hart in a No Holds Barred bout.

Finally, tonight’s show will also feature segments with FTR, Chris Jericho and Christian Cage.

