AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/11)

AEW Dynamite will air live from the UBS Arena in Long Island NY tonight with the first round matches in the Owen Hart men’s & women’s tournaments.
AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:
-Contract signing for MJF vs. Wardlow
-Jericho Appreciation Society victory speech
-CM Punk vs. John Silver
-Danhausen debuts vs. Tony Nese
-Ricky Starks defends FTW Championship vs. Jungle Boy
-Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy
-Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole
-Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter
