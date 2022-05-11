AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/11)

AEW Dynamite will air live from the UBS Arena in Long Island NY tonight with the first round matches in the Owen Hart men’s & women’s tournaments.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

-Contract signing for MJF vs. Wardlow

-Jericho Appreciation Society victory speech

-CM Punk vs. John Silver

-Danhausen debuts vs. Tony Nese

-Ricky Starks defends FTW Championship vs. Jungle Boy

-Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

-Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole

-Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

