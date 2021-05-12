AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/12)

AEW Dynamite on TNT will feature three championship matches tonight, plus a World Championship Eliminator match, and a Coronation Ceremony for The Pinnacle.
AEW has announced the following for tonight-
-Orange Cassidy vs. PAC (Winner faces Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing)
-Jon Moxley defends the IWGP U.S. Championship vs. Yuji Nagata
-Darby Allin defends the AEW TNT Championship vs. Miro
-Young Bucks defend the AEW Tag Team Championship vs. SCU
-Cody Rhodes has a Double or Nothing announcement to make
-Coronation Ceremony for The Pinnacle
-Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill
