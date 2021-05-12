AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/12)

AEW Dynamite on TNT will feature three championship matches tonight, plus a World Championship Eliminator match, and a Coronation Ceremony for The Pinnacle.

AEW has announced the following for tonight-

-Orange Cassidy vs. PAC (Winner faces Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing)

-Jon Moxley defends the IWGP U.S. Championship vs. Yuji Nagata

-Darby Allin defends the AEW TNT Championship vs. Miro

-Young Bucks defend the AEW Tag Team Championship vs. SCU

-Cody Rhodes has a Double or Nothing announcement to make

-Coronation Ceremony for The Pinnacle

-Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill

Join us here on PWMania for the latest AEW updates, and for full Dynamite coverage later on at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.