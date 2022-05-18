AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/18)

AEW Dynamite will take place in Houston TX tonight with more Owen Hart Tournament matches and build for the Double or Nothing PPV.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Samoa Joe vs. mystery opponent (Owen Hart Cup quarterfinals)

-Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly (Owen Hart Cup quarterfinals)

-Britt Baker vs. mystery opponent (Owen Hart cup quarterfinals)

-Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy (Owen Hart cup semifinals)

-Wardlow takes 10 lashes from MJF

-Chris Jericho & William Regal face off

-Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita with CM Punk on guest commentary

