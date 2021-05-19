AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/19)

AEW Dynamite on TNT tonight will feature The Young Bucks defending the World Tag Team Championship against The Varsity Blonds.

AEW has also announced segments with Pinnacle and new TNT Champion Miro, plus a NWA Women’s Championship defense, and more. Below is the announced line up for tonight’s Dynamite-

-TNT Champion Miro will speak

-Pinnacle will respond to Inner Circle’s Stadium Stampede challenge

-Full Double Or Nothing PPV card to be announced

-World Title Eliminator: Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel

-The Acclaimed vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

-Austin Gunn vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Matt Sydal vs. Christian Cage

-Serena Deeb defends NWA Women’s World Championship vs. Red Velvet

-The Young Bucks defend AEW Tag Team Championship vs. The Varsity Blonds

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest and join us later for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.