AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/28)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air in a special Friday 10 PM Eastern Time timeslot due to the NBA airing on TNT. This will be the final show before Double Or Nothing on Sunday.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

-Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page

-Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

-Darby Allin with Sting vs. Cezar Bononi with Ryan Nemeth

-Miro defends TNT Championship against Dante Martin

-Jade Cargill issues open challenge

-Eric Bischoff hosts a celebration of The Inner Circle

-Double Or Nothing weigh-in for Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Hikaru Shida celebrates one year as AEW Women’s World Champion

-Orange Cassidy will respond to Kenny Omega’s offer to defer his AEW World Title shot

