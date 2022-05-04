AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/4)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from Baltimore MD as we get closer to the Double or Nothing PPV.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Santana vs. Chris Jericho

-Wardlow vs. mystery opponent led by MJF

-Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Bobby Fish vs. Jeff Hardy

-Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Fenix vs. Dante Martin

-Varsity Blonds to call out House of Black

-Undisputed Championship Match: ROH Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. ROH Interim Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez

-Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade

