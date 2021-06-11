AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (6/11)

AEW Dynamite will once again air in the Friday night at 10 PM Eastern Time timeslot tonight due to the NBA Playoffs on TNT. AEW has announced the following for tonight-

-Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Penta El Zero & Eddie Kingston

-Adam Page & 10 vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Brian Cage

-Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch

-Christian vs. Angelico

-Miro defends the TNT Championship vs. Evil Uno

-Lance Archer will be in action

-Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement

-Darby Allin & Sting will announce Allin’s tag team partner for match with Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page

-Pinnacle makes first appearance since losing to Inner Circle at Double or Nothing

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest Dynamite updates and for full coverage later on.