AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (6/22)

The go-home build for Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, which will be broadcast live from Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee.

Top NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi will make his AEW in-ring debut at Dynamite. He will team up with his Forbidden Door opponent Jon Moxley to take on Chris Jericho and Lance Archer.

The injured Bryan Danielson will also provide an update on his condition for Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts, the last qualifier for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way, and more will take place tonight’s episode.

The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s show:

– Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

– Christian Cage will address last week’s attack on Jungle Boy

– Bryan Danielson will address his status for Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts

– IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

– Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro in a match to qualify for the AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door with Miro, PAC, and Tomohiro Ishii

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Chris Jericho