AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (6/7/2023): Colorado Springs, CO.

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s show is Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Title, Jay White vs. Ricky Starks with Juice Robinson and FTR banned from ringside, MJF will speak.

Also scheduled is Jungle Boy & HOOK vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico in a Texas Tornado bout, Tony Khan’s AEW Collision main event announcement, Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS, as well as Kris Statlander (C) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Women’s Title.

