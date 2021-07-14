AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (7/14): Fyter Fest Night One

AEW will present Night 1 of Fyter Fest tonight on TNT, live from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The following line up has been announced for the show-

-Hangman Page will speak

-Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Penelope Ford

-Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Coffin Match: Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin

-Brian Cage defends FTW Championship vs. Ricky Starks

-Jon Moxley defends IWGP United States Championship vs. Karl Anderson

