AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (8/10/22)

Tonight’s Quake By The Lake episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from Minneapolis’ Target Center.

Jon Moxley, the interim AEW World Champion, will face Chris Jericho in the main event at the first Quake By The Lake event. Madison Rayne, a new AEW women’s coach and wrestler, will face AEW TNT Champion Jade Cargill tonight in her Dynamite in-ring debut.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

– Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Coffin Match

– Rush and Andrade El Idolo vs. The Lucha Brothers in a Tornado Tag Team Match

– Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo

– The return of AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Madison Rayne

– Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Chris Jericho

Here is the new Control Center video with Tony Schiavone: