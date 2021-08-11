AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (8/11)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will take place from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, the hometown of AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

AEW has announced the following line up for tonight-

* Dan Lambert will appear

* Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy

* The Labours of Jericho, Chapter 4: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF at ringside

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will defend against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) vs. Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal

