AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (8/16/2023); Fight For The Fallen 2023

AEW’s 2023 Fight for The Fallen edition of Dynamite will air live tonight from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Tonight’s show will feature Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match, as well as The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns for the first time, Kenny Omega’s interview with Jim Ross to discuss his All In plans, and much more.

The 2023 AEW Fight for The Fallen event will take place over three nights, beginning tonight with Dynamite and the Rampage tapings, which will air on Friday. The Fight for The Fallen will continue on Saturday with a live AEW Collision from Louisville, Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. The proceeds from both shows will be donated to the Maui Food Bank to help victims of Hawaii’s wildfires.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* The Acclaimed vs. TBA

* Will Chris Jericho join The Don Callis Family?

* The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Wheeler Yuta

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne

* The Bunny vs. Britt Baker for the final spot in the AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4 Way at All In with champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Saraya

* Kenny Omega’s sit-down interview with Jim Ross

* Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF discuss their All In main event

* Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match