AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (8/17/22)

TBS’s House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, with more build for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

HBO Max and the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will co-present tonight’s Dynamite special. WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will serve as the special guest timekeeper for tonight’s matches.

Kenny Omega is expected to make a return on tonight’s Dynamite. The Young Bucks and a mystery partner will face Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee of La Facción Ingobernable in the first round of the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship. Omega is expected to be The Bucks’ partner.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

– Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

– The Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blondes

– 2 of 3 Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

– AEW World Trios Titles Tournament First Round: Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks and a mystery partner

– Ricky Steamboat will appear as the special guest timekeeper