AEW Dynamite will take place tonight from Houston, TX. The following lineup has been announced for tonight-

-Chris Jericho vs. MJF

-Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara plus a major announcement from Guevara

-Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage

-AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker will be in action

-Texas Tornado Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2.0

-The Young Bucks defend the World Tag Team Championship against Jurassic Express

