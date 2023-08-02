AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (8/2/2023): Tampa, FL.

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for this week’s special milestone 200th episode of the AEW on TBS program is Jon Moxley vs. Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in an Anything Goes Match, The Elite vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh in Trios action, MJF will appear and Jack Perry and Jerry Lynn go face-to-face.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia, Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s title, as well as Aussie Open vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander for the ROH Tag-Team titles.

