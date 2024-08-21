AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (8/21/2024): Cardiff, Wales

The road to AEW All In: London begins winding down tonight in Cardiff, Wales.

AEW Dynamite returns at 8/7c on TBS with the first international episode, which is the last installment of the weekly Wednesday night show leading into Sunday’s massive pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Scheduled for tonight’s show are the following matches:

* Big Bill vs. HOOK

* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face

* Chris Jericho vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington

* AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Final Showdown (moderated by Nigel McGuinness): Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.