AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (8/21/2024): Cardiff, Wales

The road to AEW All In: London begins winding down tonight in Cardiff, Wales.
AEW Dynamite returns at 8/7c on TBS with the first international episode, which is the last installment of the weekly Wednesday night show leading into Sunday’s massive pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Scheduled for tonight’s show are the following matches:
* Big Bill vs. HOOK
* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face
* Chris Jericho vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington
* AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Saraya
* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Final Showdown (moderated by Nigel McGuinness): Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland
