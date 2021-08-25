AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (8/25)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will take place at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Dynamite will be headlined by CM Punk making his first appearance on the show, and his second appearance for AEW.

AEW has announced the following for tonight's show.

* CM Punk makes his Dynamite debut

* Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson

* Red Velvet vs. Jamie Hayter

* Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament: The Varsity Blonds vs. Lucha Bros

* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin vs. Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake and Cezar Bononi

* QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Austin, Colten and Billy Gunn

* Chris Jericho will address his future