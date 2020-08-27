AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (8/27)

A special Thursday night edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The show will be headlined by an All Out contract signing between MJF and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. There will also be a Tables Match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara, the first for Dynamite.

Below is the Dynamite line-up for tonight.

* Tables Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

* MJF and World Champion Jon Moxley sign their All Out contract

* Tag Team Gauntlet to Earn a Title Shot at All Out: FTR vs. Best Friends vs. The Young Bucks vs. Natural Nightmares

* 3-on-1 Handicap Match: Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Rebel and Penelope Cruz

* AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee and The Dark Order host a victory celebration

* Update on Cody Rhodes’ status

* A follow-up to NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa challenging AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary