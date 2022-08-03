AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (8/3/22)

The build-up for next week’s Quake at The Lake episode will be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, which will be broadcast live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

One week before he defends his title against Chris Jericho or ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta at Quake at The Lake, AEW has announced that Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley would speak on tonight’s broadcast.

Here is the current line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

– Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

– The Undisputed Elite returns

– Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

– Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

– Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

– Powerhouse Hobbs vs. opponent to be announced

– Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

– ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho. If Yuta wins, he will replace Jericho in the match with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Quake at The Lake on August 10