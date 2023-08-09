AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (8/9/2023); RVD In Action & More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena, as the build to All In and All Out continues.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

* We will hear from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF

* Mandatory meeting for The Jericho Appreciation Society

* Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo

* FTW Champion Jack Perry defends against Rob Van Dam

* New AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Anna Jay

Here is the Control Center video for tonight: