AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (9/14/22)

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and will feature the conclusion of the build for the Grand Slam episode that will air next week.

The winner of Jon Moxley’s match against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho’s match against Bryan Danielson will determine who competes for the vacant AEW World Title next week.

Also scheduled to make an appearance tonight are the newly crowned AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle and the newly crowned ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

– Britt Baker and Serena Deeb vs. Athena and AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm

– Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

– Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara