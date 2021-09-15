AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (9/15)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight-

* Dan Lambert hosts a Tough Guy Challenge

* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. 2point0

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley

* CM Punk does commentary

* Matt Hardy continues his feud with Orange Cassidy

* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill

* Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Bryan Danielson addresses AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

