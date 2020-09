Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will be the final show before the All Out PPV this weekend. Below is the announced line up-

-Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends

-NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will be in action

-SCU and Private Party vs. Young Bucks and Jurassic Express (winners to face off at All Out)

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s lawyer Mark Sterling. If Sterling doesn’t show, MJF doesn’t get his world championship shot at All Out

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show.