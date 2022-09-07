AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (9/7/22)

This evening’s broadcast of AEW Dynamite on TBS will take place live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, and will feature a the aftermath of Sunday’s major pay-per-view event, All Out.

It will be interesting to see how the fight that took place backstage at All Out affects tonight’s show and whether or not top stars will not be there because of their involvement in the incident that took place on Sunday, such as the new AEW World Champion CM Punk and the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions The Elite. On Tuesday, it was reported that the fight has had an effect on the creative plans for Dynamite, and that Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have been booked for the show despite not having been originally scheduled.

After being outed as The Joker at All Out, number one contender MJF will make his return to Dynamite, which will headline the show.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* All Out fallout

* We will hear from #1 contender MJF

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia

Here are the Control Center and Road To Buffalo videos for tonight: