AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (9/9)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the fallout from Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* MJF will host a mandatory campaign meeting

* Matt Hardy speaks following injury scare at All Out

* New AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will celebrate

* Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express

* Kip Sabian reveals his best man for wedding with Penelope Ford

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his new #1 contender Lance Archer will speak

* AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee defends against Dustin Rhodes

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match