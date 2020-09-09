AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (9/9)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the fallout from Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Below is the current line-up for tonight:
* MJF will host a mandatory campaign meeting
* Matt Hardy speaks following injury scare at All Out
* New AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will celebrate
* Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express
* Kip Sabian reveals his best man for wedding with Penelope Ford
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his new #1 contender Lance Archer will speak
* AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee defends against Dustin Rhodes
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match